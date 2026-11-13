Diljit Dosanjh asked to drop four songs, ditch crossed silver bullet belts ahead of Ahmedabad concert

Diljit Dosanjh's November 21 concert in Ahmedabad has drawn the attention of child protection authorities. The District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) has written to the city's Police Commissioner, asking officials to ensure that the singer does not perform four specific songs at his show at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Diljit Dosanjh faces restrictions ahead of Ahmedabad concert

The request comes after Chandigarh-based professor Dr Panditrao Dharenavar filed a complaint over songs that he claims promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture. In a letter dated November 5, the Ahmedabad DCPO identified four tracks that should not be part of Dosanjh's concert.

The songs named in the letter are 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Taara Theeke', 'Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya' and 'Jatt Uthe Fire Karda'. The officer referred to the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and argued that songs glorifying alcohol and drug consumption should not be allowed at the event. The restriction, the letter states, should apply even if the lyrics are altered.

The communication also refers to a July 22, 2019, observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had called for restrictions on songs promoting liquor, drugs and violence, including those performed at live events. The concerns were linked to the possible impact such content could have on children.

Child safety concerns raised ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert

Apart from the songs, the DCPO has flagged concerns about children attending the concert. The complaint has urged authorities to ensure that children are not brought on stage during the performance. It points to the risk posed by loud music, with sound levels potentially crossing 120 decibels, as well as rapidly flashing stage lights. These could affect hearing and may also trigger seizures.

The officer has also asked police to prevent Dosanjh from wearing two crossed silver bullet belts, also known as bandoliers, or dummy metallic cartridges across his chest. The complaint argues that such visuals could promote gun culture and encourage violent behaviour among viewers.

Similar restrictions sought for Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert

This is not the first time that Dosanjh's performances have faced such requests. A few days ago, similar restrictions were sought ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore. The District Child Protection Officer there asked the management of C21 Mall to ensure that the singer did not perform the same four songs. That action also followed a complaint by Dharenavar.

Dosanjh had reportedly avoided performing alcohol-themed songs during his Ahmedabad concert in November 2024. The singer had cited Gujarat's prohibition on alcohol at the time.

ALSO READ:

Diljit Dosanjh returns to Coachella 2027 after 4 years, joins Dua Lipa, Madonna and SZA