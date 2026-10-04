Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026; check city-wise dates, tickets and venue details

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour. The Aura India Tour 2026 will cover seven cities across the country, with the tour set to begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and conclude in Lucknow on December 5. The singer made this announcement on Sunday with an Instagram post.

The tour will take Diljit to Delhi-NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Lucknow. However, the date and venue for Chandigarh are yet to be announced.

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: City-wise dates and venues

Take a look at the city-wise Aura India Tour 2026 details below:

Delhi-NCR: November 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Indore: November 15, C21 Estate

Ahmedabad: November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai: November 27, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Bengaluru: November 29, NICE Grounds

Chandigarh: Date and venue to be announced

Lucknow: December 5, 19th National Jamboree Ground

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: Ticket details

Notably, the tickets for the Aura India Tour will be available exclusively through BookMyShow. The limited pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders will begin on October 6 at 12 noon, while the general sale will start on October 9 at 2 pm.

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