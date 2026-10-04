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Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026; check city-wise dates, tickets and venue details

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh has announced his Aura India Tour 2026 across seven cities. The tour begins in Delhi-NCR on November 1, with tickets set to go on sale via the ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026
Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026 Image Source : Instagram: Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour. The Aura India Tour 2026 will cover seven cities across the country, with the tour set to begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and conclude in Lucknow on December 5. The singer made this announcement on Sunday with an Instagram post. 

The tour will take Diljit to Delhi-NCR, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Lucknow. However, the date and venue for Chandigarh are yet to be announced. 

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: City-wise dates and venues

Take a look at the city-wise Aura India Tour 2026 details below:

  • Delhi-NCR: November 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
  • Indore: November 15, C21 Estate
  • Ahmedabad: November 21, Narendra Modi Stadium
  • Mumbai: November 27, Mahalaxmi Race Course
  • Bengaluru: November 29, NICE Grounds
  • Chandigarh: Date and venue to be announced
  • Lucknow: December 5, 19th National Jamboree Ground

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour 2026: Ticket details

Notably, the tickets for the Aura India Tour will be available exclusively through BookMyShow. The limited pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders will begin on October 6 at 12 noon, while the general sale will start on October 9 at 2 pm.

Also Read:

Diljit Dosanjh brings Aura World Tour to India; know Ahmedabad concert's date, venue and time

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Diljit Dosanjh India Tour
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