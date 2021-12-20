Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Dilip Kumar, Sidharth Shukla to Surekha Sikri: Celebrities who bid us goodbye in 2021

2021 has been a year marked by loss. From losing their favourite person in life to the actors they adored the most, the whole world has witnessed enough deaths. Because of the second wave of Covid-19 or the age-related illness, the year brought a lot of grief as we lost many great and talented celebrities from TV as well as the film fraternity. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, many celebrities bid us goodbye in 2021.

Rajiv Kapoor

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9. He died after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58. Rajiv was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include 'Lava', 'Zalzala' and 'Zabardast'. Rajiv Kapoor dies: Ranbir-Randhir Kapoor perform last rites; Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs join

Amit Mistry

Actor Amit Mistry, who was seen in shows like 'Tenali Rama' and films like 'Kya Kehna', 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', passed away on April 23 due to a heart attack. The actor was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video original series Bandish Bandits. He was 47 at the time of his death.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on May 1 due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52. After retiring from the Indian Army, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. He has been a part of many popular Indian films like -- Page 3, Prem Ratan Dhyan Paayo, Chance pe Dance, 2 States, Ghazi Attack, and Heroine among others. He also acted in television shows namely, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Anil Kapoor starter 24 and Ye Hain Chatein among others. Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away due to Covid-19 complications

Raj Kaushal

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. Breaking stereotypes, Mandira performed Raj's last rites, after which she became a victim of heavy trolling and hatred on social media. Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary with emotional post

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar, remembered as the 'First Khan of Bollywood,' passed away on July 7 due to prolonged illness. He died at a Mumbai hospital around 7.30 am. Dilip was cremated with state honours at Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz, Mumbai. He was survived by wife Saira Bano. Blessed with a unique ability to underplay emotions, Kumar was credited to have brought method acting to Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others. Saira Banu gets emotional remembering late Dilip Kumar at Whistling Woods Institute's special event

Surekha Sikri

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actress had been unwell for several months and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018. Surekha Sikri made her debut in the 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka and went on to play supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films. She rose to fame as Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh aka Dadisa in the show Balika Vadhu. The actress had won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in 'Tamas', 'Mammo', and 'Badhaai Ho'. National award winning actress Surekha Sikri dies due to cardiac arrest | Tributes pour in

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular face for TV Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital, triggering an avalanche of emotions and concerns for his loved ones and family. In a career of over 15 years, he many hearts with his charming looks, acting prowess, and strong persona both on-screen and off-screen. Remembering Sidharth Shukla's most loved performances & personal life on his 41st birth anniversary

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 of cardiac arrest at the age of 46. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru after he experienced chest pain. In a bid to pay homage to Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the late actor will be honoured with the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest next to his father Rajkumar's grave. His mortal remains were also kept for public view at Kanteerava Stadium. Thousands of people across the state poured in to pay their last respects to their favourite star. I'm in tears: Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini bid emotional goodbye to actor with heartfelt letter