Dil Raju slips up while praising Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana event, calls him Ranveer Singh

An interesting incident occurred at an event in Hyderabad ahead of the release of Ramayana: Part 1. At the pre-release event held at the JRC Convention Centre on Monday, October 19, 2026, Telugu film producer and distributor Dil Raju mistakenly referred to actor Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer Singh while praising him. He quickly realised his mistake and apologised with a smile. Ranbir Kapoor appeared calm and did not react noticeably. A video of the incident is now circulating on social media.

Dil Raju mistakenly calls Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh

The event for Ramayana: Part 1 was attended by lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ravi Dubey. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were also present.

Amid the audience's excitement, Dil Raju's speech briefly drew attention. While praising Ranbir Kapoor, he said, "One of the finest actors and heroes, Ranveer Singh garu... Ranbir Kapoor garu." He realised his mistake mid-sentence, laughed and immediately apologised. The slip-up briefly lightened the atmosphere at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor does not react noticeably

Ranbir Kapoor's response to Dil Raju's mistake also became a talking point. The actor remained calm and composed and made no comment.

After the video surfaced on social media, the moment began attracting attention online. Dil Raju is a well-known producer and distributor in the Telugu film industry. His banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana: Part 1 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His presence at the promotional event was therefore significant.

World premiere to be held in Los Angeles on October 27

During the event, producer Namit Malhotra also shared details about the film's international premiere. According to him, the world premiere of Ramayana: Part 1 will be held on October 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, USA.

The special screening will take place ahead of the film's theatrical release. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil will play King Dasharatha, while Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Sonal Jha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Faisal Malik.

Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have composed the music for Ramayana. Their collaboration is among the film's notable features.

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