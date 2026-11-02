Did you spot Suhana Khan in King song Tu Mil Jaaye? A quick glimpse may have revealed key detail from the film

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romance is at the centre of the first song from King, Tu Mil Jaaye. But there are a few quick shots in the video that suggest the film may have a darker story to tell. One particular glimpse has caught our attention: a girl standing outside a burning hut, who appears to be Suhana Khan. The actor is making her theatrical debut with the film, and if the figure is indeed Suhana, the brief appearance could offer a clue about her character.

The song, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on Shah Rukh's 61st birthday on November 2. Much of the video features him alongside Deepika, with the two seen in romantic settings. However, the mood shifts in the middle of the song. Shah Rukh appears in what looks like a wedding outfit, dressed for a Christian wedding, when he seems to come under attack. The sequence is brief, but it stands apart from the romantic portions that make up most of the track.

Did you spot Suhana Khan in the song?

In one of the quick shots, a girl can be seen standing outside a hut that is on fire. The glimpse is fleeting, making it difficult to identify her with certainty, but she appears to be Suhana Khan. The actor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, is set to make her first big-screen appearance with King.

(Image Source : SONG SCREENGRAB)Suhana Khan from King

Suhana's role in the film has been a point of interest, particularly because she will be sharing screen space with her father, Shah Rukh, for the first time in a theatrical release.

What is Deepika Padukone's role in King?

Reports suggest that Deepika plays Suhana's mother in King and that her character dies early on. Shah Rukh's character is then believed to set out on a journey of revenge following her death. The song's shift from romantic moments to the sequence in which he appears to be attacked could fit into that reported storyline.

(Image Source : SONG SCREENGRAB)Shah Rukh Khan from King

What else do we know about King?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

Tu Mil Jaaye is the film's first song and features Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi.

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King first song out: Shah Rukh Khan shows off his chiselled physique in Tu Mil Jaaye with Deepika Padukone