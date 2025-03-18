Did you know this Tollywood-Bollywood actor was replaced by dog due to dusky skin complexion? An actress who left her mark in Tollywood and Bollywood with her acting had to face rejection several times due to her dark complexion. There was a time when she was even replaced by a dog in a star-studded film.

Actresses have to struggle a lot to get into films. Some don't get work due to their height, some due to obesity, and some have to face rejection due to their dark or dusky complexion. Recently an actress opened up about her initial days and revealed that she was replaced by a dog. Yes! We are talking about Sobhita Dhulipala, the daughter-in-law of Akkineni family. The Made in Heaven actor has made her mark in both Bollywood and OTT. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with 'Raman Raghav 2.0' directed by Anurag Kashyap. After this, she appeared in 'Chef' in 2017, in which she starred opposite Saif Ali Khan. Later she was seen working in the Netflix series 'Bard of Blood' in 2020. The actress got recognition for her role as Tara Khanna in the hit Amazon web series 'Made in Heaven' (2019).

The actress was rejected due to her skin complexion

Sobhita Dhulipala faced many challenges before entering the film industry. In an old interview with The Indian Express, the actress revealed that she used to face criticism for her dark complexion. Sobhita recalled, 'Everything is a struggle when you start. I don't come from a film family. I remember many times during auditions for ad films, I was told that I was less fair. Many such things happened, looking at my face, I was told that I am less beautiful. It did not happen that I got disappointed.'

She was replaced by a Dog

Apart from this, she also recalled that she was disqualified as a background model for the audition and was replaced by a dog. Sobhita told how she ignored such things in her early days. The actress said, 'I started thinking how I can be creative, yet remain a part of this industry because I am really passionate about it and work for it every day. This is the time when you start thinking out of the box, instead of waiting for some brilliant successful commercial filmmaker to discover you. What is in my control is to go for the audition and give my 100 per cent.'

Sobhita's love story

Her journey of popularity started when she participated in the Miss India 2013 contest as a finalist. Later her interest turned towards acting and became a famous name in the entertainment world. Apart from Hindi films, she acted in films like 'Kurup', 'Major', 'Moothan' and 'Goodachari'. Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' first an second part and in 'The Night Manager Series'. Talking about Sobhita's personal life, she married Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. For the unversed, Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna who is the richest actor in South cinema. The actor's family is considered to be the most influential family of Tollywood. Chay was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

