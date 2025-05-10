Did you know this Malayalam superstar was honorary Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army in 2009? Read to know about the Malayalam actor who became the first Indian actor who honoured with the rank of honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

New Delhi:

The Territorial Army (TA) is a volunteer force that serves as the second line of defence after the regular Indian Army. Unlike full-time soldiers, TA members are civilians who take time away from their regular professions to train and serve the nation during times of need. Over the years, the members of the Territorial Army have included several celebrities, sportspersons and politicians. Today, we are going to tell you about one such Malayalam actor who became the first Indian who granted the rank of honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2009.

The actor is none other than Mohanlal, known for his powerful performances and significant contribution to Indian cinema. He is among the few from the entertainment industry to receive such an honour, which not only reflects his love for cinema but also his deep respect and admiration for the country's armed forces.

Born on May 21, 1960, in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Mohanlal made his acting debut with the film Thiranottam in 1978. In his acting career, he has featured in several films and is known for his role in 'Dasharatham', 'Aaram Thamburan', 'Spadikam' and 'Grandmaster'. For those who don't know, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019, two of India’s highest civilian honours.

Last year, Mohanlal went to landslide-hit Wayanad, in his army uniform and had discussions with fellow officers. He also shared a glimpse of pictures on his Instagram handle from that day.

Check the post below:

Mohanlal's work front

The actor was recently seen in the Malayalam-language film 'Thudarum' alongside Shobana and Prakash Varma in the lead roles. The drama film is directed by Tharun Moorthy and written by KR Sunil and Tharun Moorthy. He will be next seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial Kannappa, co-starring Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s first reaction on Pahalgam attack and ongoing India-Pakistan conflict is here | Watch