Did you know this Bollywood film, based on real-story of Kargil War, is one of the longest films in the world Read to know about the Bollywood film which is based on the real story of the 1999 Kargil War. It is considered one of the longest films in the world.

New Delhi:

There are several Bollywood films based on the real-life stories of wars and military operations. In recent years, we have seen movies like 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra, which is based on the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra and the action thriller film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' starring Vicky Kaushal, which is based on the covert operation conducted by the Indian Army special forces.

These films were well-received by the audience upon their release. It is significant to note that the run-time of above said films is 2 hours 15 minutes and 2 hours 18 minutes, respectively. But there's one such Bollywood war-drama film based on the real story of 1999 Kargil War, and has a run-time of more than 4 hours.

Which film is this?

We are talking about the film 'LOC: Kargil', which is considered one of the longest films in the world. The film has a total run time of 4 hours and 15 minutes. The movie has a total of seven songs, including 'Seemayein Bulaye Tujhe', 'Pyaar Bhara Geet', and 'Khush Rehna', among others, in its soundtrack. It is significant to note that the music for this film is composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

For those who don't know, the Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC). Released on December 12, 2003, this film didn't perform well at the box office. Directed by JP Dutta, this film features a big cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Where to watch LOC: Kargil?

Those who haven't watched this film yet can catch it on the OTT platform. The war-drama film 'LOC: Kargil' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.