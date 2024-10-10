Did you know that Rata Tata produced an Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie in 2004?

Follow us on Image Source : X Rata Tata produced an Amitabh Bachchan starrer in 2004

The death of Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata has plunged the entire nation into grief. Ratan Tata's personality was beyond a businessman. Big-hearted Ratan Tana lived with a vision and transformed his life into a mission. The chairman of the country's largest conglomerate set different standards in different fields and also achieved success. If he could not make any field his own, then it is only the film industry. Yes, he tried his hand in this field too, but he did not get much success. If you are thinking whether Ratan Tana became an actor or wrote the story of the film, then it is not so, he invested money to make the film. Yes! his role was that of a producer.

This was his only produced film ever

Ratan Tata tried to establish himself in films as a producer but his first attempt proved unsuccessful. After this, he gave up films and also considered it a tough job. The only film made by Ratan Tata is 'Aetbaar', which was released in theatres in 2004. This film was produced by Ratan Tata along with Jitin Kumar, Khushboo Bhadha and Mandeep Singh. The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and actors like Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ali Asgar, Tom Alter and Deepak Shirke played important roles in it. The music of the film was given by Rajesh Roshan.

What was the story of 'Aetbaar'

'Aetbaar' was an adaptation of the American film 'Fear' released in 1996. A Hindi adaptation of 'Fear' had already been made, named 'Inteha'. The special thing is that this film was also directed by Vikram Bhatt. This film was released just three months ago in October 2003. The story of 'Aetbaar' is about a father Dr. Ranveer Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan), who is very protective of his daughter Riya (Bipasha Basu) after losing his son Rohit. He is trying to stop his daughter from having a relationship with the possessive and unpredictable boy Aryan (John Abraham), but the daughter ignores him and continues to take the story forward with a few twists.

The film was a flop

If we talk about the box office verdict of Aetbaar' then the film released on January 23, 2004 was a flop. The film did not even recover the cost. Made for Rs 9.30 crore, this film collected only Rs 7.96 crore at the box office. This film proved to be a commercial failure and this is the reason why Ratan Tata never invested money in any film again.

