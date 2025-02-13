Did Virat Kohli unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid India's Got Latent controversy?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Did Virat Kohli unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia on Insta?

Seems like action has also been taken by Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in the Ranveer Allahbadia obscene comment case. It is being said that both of them have unfollowed the YouTuber from Instagram. Many screenshots of India's Cricket Team's former skipper unfollowing Allahbadia are being shared on social media.

Virat's action shatters Ranveer's dream

Ranveer Allahbadia calls himself a big fan of Virat Kohli. According to reports, he had said that the day Virat Kohli comes on his podcast, it will be his last podcast. But, it seems that now his dream will remain unfulfilled. Because seems like the Indian star batter has expressed his anger well by unfollowing him after the obscene comment episode.

Complaints have been filed against Ranveer and Samay Raina

Ranveer Allahbadia had made an obscene comment on the show 'India's Got Latent', after which his and Samay Raina's troubles increased. Complaints have been filed against both of them and the other panellist on the show. This also includes Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija.

On the other hand, Ranveer Allahbadia requested Khar Police to record his statement at his residence on Thursday. However, Mumbai Police rejected his request and said that he would have to appear at Khar Police Station. It is significant to note that this is the second summons against the YouTuber.

Champions Trophy on Virat Kohli's target

Talking about Virat Kohli, after the ODI series against England is over, now he will start preparing for the Champions Trophy. Team India has to leave for Dubai on 15 February for the Champions Trophy. Talking about Virat Kohli's performance against England, he played 2 matches, in which he scored 57 runs. Out of this, 52 runs are in a single match. Virat scored 52 runs in 55 balls in the last ODI played against England in Ahmedabad. The hope is that Virat will maintain the momentum he gained by scoring a half-century in the last ODI against England in the Champions Trophy as well.

