Did Netflix hint at Dhurandhar 3 fan theories while wishing Ranveer Singh on his birthday?

New Delhi:

Netflix's birthday wish for Ranveer Singh has caught fans' attention, with many wondering if the streaming platform hinted at a popular fan theory surrounding the third instalment of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. On Monday, the OTT giant wished the actor by commenting on Aditya Dhar's birthday post on Instagram.

However, it wasn't just a simple birthday wish. The comment included a Dhurandhar reference, which quickly sparked discussion among fans.

What did Netflix write for Ranveer Singh's birthday?

Instead of posting a simple birthday wish, Netflix referred to Ranveer Singh using three different names associated with Dhurandhar, leading fans to believe that the comment could be linked to a long-standing theory surrounding the franchise.

Commenting on Aditya Dhar's Instagram post, Netflix India wrote, "happy birthday to Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Hamza Ali Mazari, and Shaurya Bharadwaj (sic)." Take a look at Netflix's comment below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ADITYA DHAR)Screengrab showing Netflix India's comment on Aditya Dhar's post.

What is the Dhurandhar 3 fan theory?

For the unversed, when Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres, eagle-eyed fans spotted a hidden detail and shared screenshots of a close-up showing protagonist Jaskirat Singh Rangi's new Indian passport carrying the name "Shaurya Bharadwaj". The detail quickly fuelled speculation that Ranveer Singh's character could be operating under a completely new identity in the next film.

However, the makers have neither confirmed a third instalment in the franchise nor stated that Netflix's birthday message has any connection to the speculation surrounding the next film.

Aditya Dhar's birthday post for Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Monday wished Ranveer Singh on his 41st birthday by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar along with a heartfelt note. In his message, he praised the actor for giving the film "every piece of himself." While wishing "Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh", Aditya Dhar wrote, "Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness. I’ve always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist."

He continued "There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect. The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could. As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again."

He also added, "I truly believe what you’ve done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn’t just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character. I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come. But what I’ll cherish even more is everything that happened between “Action” and “Cut.” The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother"

Also Read: Aditya Dhar praises Ranveer Singh, says 'Maa Saraswati herself placed her hand' on him during Dhurandhar