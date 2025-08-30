Did Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani and Meghna Lakhani just make their relationship Insta official? Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani and businesswoman Meghna Lakhani reportedly confirmed their relationship by sharing pictures on Instagram. The duo was seen spending time together in Spain.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has created a stir on the internet after his pictures with Meghna Lakhani went viral online. It appeared that he had found love again after his divorce in 2024. Speculation regarding his relationship with businesswoman Meghna Lakhani started when both Bharat and Meghna shared pictures of themselves spending time in Spain on their Instagram stories.

On Friday, Meghna took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the two of them sitting together near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales, a plaque in Madrid, Spain with arms around each other with the caption, “The journey starts here,” along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @MEGLAKHANI )Meghna Lakhani's Instagram story

Bharat Takhtani confirms relationship with Meghna Lakhani

Meghna also reshared Bharat's IG story where the two were seen looking and smiling at each other during their Spain vacation. For the caption, he wrote, "Welcome to the family. It's official."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MEGLAKHANI)Meghna Lakhani's Instagram story

Who is Meghna Lakhani?

According to details available on Meghna's LinkedIn profile, she is a businesswoman and the founder of One Modern World, a brand that offers long-lasting premium products and packaging consulting services. She has worked in global industries for 15 years. Besides One Modern World, she also founded MLT and the Optas App startups. She runs an Instagram page called The Lady Boss Diaries, which is designed specifically for women.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani part ways after 12 years of marriage

For the unversed, the couple married in 2012 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, in the presence of family and close friends. Their marriage ended in 2024. They have two daughters: Radhya, born in October 2017, and Miraya, born on June 10, 2019.

