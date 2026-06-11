Did Akshay Kumar charge Rs 1.7 crore for Welcome To The Jungle? Actor reveals

New Delhi:

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle was released on June 11. A star-studded launch was hosted in Mumbai, which was attended by Akshay and the key cast of the film. Since the past few days, rumours around the actor's fee for the film have been doing the rounds on the internet. During the trailer launch event, Akshay had an answer to the growing buzz.

Akshay Kumar talks about his fee for Welcome To The Jungle

Several reports have claimed that Akshay Kumar accepted a fee of around Rs 1.7-1.8 crore along with a profit-sharing deal. However, Akshay has now dismissed those reports, saying the figures being circulated are incorrect.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, the actor laughed off the claims and said, “To be honest, whoever told you, you said Rs 1.7 crore, right? I didn’t take that much, I didn’t get that much.”

Akshay also explained that money was never the reason behind signing the project. Instead, he said his decision was deeply personal because of his connection with late writer Neeraj Vora, whom he considers one of the biggest influences on his comic timing and understanding of comedy.

“This film, for me, was such that the most important thing was that the story of this film was written by Neeraj Vohra. I have always said in my interviews that I learned a lot in comedy from three people, Priyadarshan Ji, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Vohra. These three people came into my life and whatever comedy I understand today, I learned a lot from all three of them. Neeraj had a very big hand in this,” said Akshay.

The actor also spoke about his long association with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, recalling that the two have known each other for nearly 36 years. Looking back at his early days in the industry, he added with a smile, “There is Firoz Nadiadwala, whom I have known for almost 36 years. I still remember, I used to go there to struggle. And I am still struggling.”

Welcome To The Jungle features an ensemble cast

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features a massive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and others.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 26. It serves as the third instalment in the Welcome franchise after Welcome and Welcome Back.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline and others turn heads