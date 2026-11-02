Dia Mirza Diwali video controversy: Mumbai Deputy Mayor backs actor, wants BMC to restore deleted clip

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed actor Dia Mirza's video from its pollution-free Diwali campaign following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. The move has sparked a political controversy, with Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi expressing displeasure over the civic body's decision.

Mumbai's Deputy Mayor on removal of Dia Mirza's video

Following Amit Satam's post on X, the BMC removed Dia Mirza's video. Mumbai's Deputy Mayor and Shiv Sena leader has expressed displeasure over the BMC administration's decision.

Speaking to India TV, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said that opposing someone on the basis of their religion was not right. He acknowledged that BJP MLA Amit Satam often makes valid suggestions but said he disagreed with his objection in this case. Ghadi also said that the BMC administration would be asked to upload the video again.

He said, "I believe that what Dia Mirza said and the video she posted were completely right. The administration should also have thought before taking down the video. Such decisions are taken collectively by the Mayor, our committee and all of us. I will appeal to the administration and also issue directions to have the video uploaded again."

What is the controversy around Dia Mirza's Diwali video?

The controversy began after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted a video featuring Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign. The move came after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to the actor's inclusion in the initiative.

The civic body had launched the campaign to encourage citizens to avoid firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali. The appeal followed a Bombay High Court directive amid concerns over rising air pollution in Mumbai.

As part of the campaign, the BMC had roped in several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, to record messages encouraging people to celebrate a pollution-free festival.

Satam criticised Dia Mirza's inclusion in the campaign, questioning why the actor was offering lessons on celebrating Diwali. In a post on X, he wrote, "We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

The BMC subsequently removed the video from its social media platforms. The civic body has not issued any clarification on why it took down the post.

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