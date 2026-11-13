'Found me my cupcake…': Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announces engagement, flaunts ring in dreamy sunset pictures

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Yash Bhanushali. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special moment. The singer also flaunted her engagement ring and shared a sweet caption for her fiance.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announces engagement

Dhvani shared the happy news on Friday through a series of photographs on Instagram. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss (sic)." The photographs show the couple celebrating their engagement and sharing some sweet moments.

In one of the pictures, Dhvani can be seen hugging Yash, while another captures him kissing her on the cheek. She also gave fans a closer look at her engagement ring as the couple posed against a beautiful sunset backdrop. Take a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, industry colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Singers Pragati Nagpal and Asees Kaur congratulated Dhvani in the comments, adding red heart emojis. Singer Palak Muchhal also liked the post. So far, the announcement has received over 380.6K likes and more than 1,000 comments.

More about Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani became a household name after Vaaste garnered millions of views online. Her song Dilbar also emerged as a chartbuster, helping her establish herself in the Indian music industry. She has since been recognised as one of the youngest Indian pop stars.

The singer entered the music industry in 2018 and soon became popular with songs such as Vaaste, Leja Re and Dilbar. She has also lent her voice to popular tracks like Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi and Nayan. As of now, Dhvani has over 7.1 million followers on Instagram.

Who is Dhvani Bhanushali's fiance?

Dhvani Bhanushali got engaged to her boyfriend Yash Bhanushali. While the singer has shared glimpses of their special moment on social media, not much is known about her fiance. According to media reports, Yash is associated with the entrepreneurial and creative sectors. His Instagram bio describes him as someone building @orangutan.gg, @apelabs.gg and @apecity.gg. He is also associated with Orangutan, a gaming and esports organisation. However, further details about his professional background and personal life are not publicly known.

Also Read:

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas confirms engagement during Dream Girl India Tour performance in Delhi