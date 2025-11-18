Dhurandhar trailer launch: Arjun Rampal praises Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan calls it his 'biggest paycheck' yet The trailer for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released on Tuesday. At the trailer launch, the co-star were seen heaping praises on Ranveer for his dedication to the role.

New Delhi:

The trailer for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has created a stir among cinephiles as soon as it was released. It offers a strong dose of action, drama, and thriller. Several prominent Bollywood actors like Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt appear in Dhurandhar in powerful roles.

Ranveer Singh's look and action on the other hand are outstanding. At the trailer launch, his co-star were seen praising the actor's dedication and hard work for the role of Hamza aka 'the wrath of God'.

Every character is seen in action mode

In the movie, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna play villains. Arjun Rampal's character is quite ferocious. R Madhavan's character is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In addition to Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt is also seen in action in the trailer.

Sanjay and Akshaye Khanna could not attend the trailer launch on Tuesday due to work commitment but rest of the cast: Ranveer, Arjun, R Madhavan and debutant Sara Arjun attended the event. Director Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande also attneded the Dhurandhar trailer launch and they all were seen heaping praises on each other's work especially, Ranveer Singh.

What did co-stars say about Ranveer?

Arjun Rampal refuesed to reveal much details about the film and his process but praises Ranveer and said, 'What Ranveer did for two year! I am so proud of him, because it's not easy. I didn't see Ranveer Singh in any frame, it's only Hamza and that was incredible'.

He's a super rockstar, who has not just invested his time, dedication and life but everything. But I want to tell you Ranveer, this is going to be the biggest payback foy your life.'

Sara Arjun, who was very shy at the event also thanked Ranveer for his support throughout the shoot and director Aditya Dhar mentioned the Bollywood actor for being solely dedicated for two years to this project, Dhurandhar.

When will Dhurandhar released?

The film will be released in theaters on December 5. The movie is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The music is done by Reble, Tsumyoki and Shashwat Sachdev.

