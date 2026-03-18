Dhurandhar The Revenge: Tamil and Telugu paid preview shows cancelled at the last minute

New Delhi:

The release of Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge created a massive buzz among fans from all over India and worldwide. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller film is slated to hit worldwide screens on March 19, 2026, with its paid previews scheduled for March 18, 2026. However, in a unexpected setback for the film, several paid preview shows in Tamil and Telugu being cancelled at the last minute in South region.

Fans who were eagerly waiting for an early glimpse of the film were left disappointed, as the sudden cancellation has concern among fans. Read on for more details.

Dhurandhar 2 Tamil and Telugu paid preview shows cancelled last minute

Several theatre chains in the South informed fans that the Tamil paid previews scheduled for today (March 18) have been cancelled due to non-availability. However, the Hindi paid previews will proceed as planned. Notably, the theatre chains have also mentioned that they have initiated the refund process.

Broadway Cinemas wrote on X, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience (sic)."

AGS Cinemas shared a post that has a note, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for today have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. Refunds will be initiated shortly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding (sic)." For the caption, they wrote, "We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE: Aditya Dhar requests 'no spoilers' ahead of release