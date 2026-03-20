Dhurandhar The Revenge songs: Eagle-eyed fans notice hidden SRK track in Ranveer Singh's film

New Delhi:

If you are attentive while watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, you might just hear Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar playing somewhere in between a scene - we will, of course, not tell you the context. Along with the storyline and cast, the songs of Aditya Dhar's film have been a rage since the prequel's release in December. This time, too, the songs have taken over the internet. Be it Aari Aari or Main Aur Tu, everything about the film is a buzz. If you haven't watched the film yet and want a compiled list of Dhurandhar Part 2 songs, we've included the list here.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge songs

The songs of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are the talk of the town, quite like its predecessor film. The song list is as follows:

Aari Aari

Main Aur Tu

Jaan Se Guzarte Hain

Destiny - Mann Atkeya

Jaiye Sajana

Boney M - Rasputin

Baazigar O Baazigar (the tune played during a scene - song not used as is)

Didi (Sher-E-Baloch)

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn on Day 1?

On Day 1, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened with a net collection of Rs 102.55 crore across 21,728 shows. With this, its total gross stands at Rs 172.63 crore, while the overall net collection has reached Rs 145.55 crore so far.

Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge based on a real story?

The disclaimer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge clearly states that the film is a piece of fictional work inspired by some real-life events. The disclaimer reads, "The film is not a documentary and should not be construed as an accurate depiction of historical facts or events. Certain characters, institutions, dialogues and events have been fictionalised and dramatised for cinematic purposes. Any resemblance or similarity to actual persons (living or deceased), organisations, events, or locations is purely coincidental."

Simply put, the makers have clarified that the story of Jaskirat, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, is entirely fictional, and any resemblance between the film’s characters and real-life individuals is purely coincidental. The film disclaimer does not end there; it further states, "The objective of this film is not to defame, offend, humiliate, or hurt the sentiments of any individual(s), organisation (s), religion, ethnic group, caste, community(ies), institution(s), profession(s), or nationality. The filmmakers, and all individuals associated with this film, do not endorse or promote any actions, issues, or views expressed by the characters within the film."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 18 with paid previews, and globally on March 19.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: How Jaskirat Singh Rangi becomes Hamza Ali Mazari? Ranveer Singh's character arc explained