The music of Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have struck a chord with audiences, but it has failed to make a mark at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Despite an extensive campaign that saw the makers submit the film's soundtrack and eight individual songs for consideration, none of the entries secured a nomination. The final list was announced on November 16.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the film's music had generated considerable buzz following its release. The makers had hoped to take the soundtrack to an international audience through the Grammy campaign. However, the final nominations list did not include any of its submissions.

Which Grammy categories did Dhurandhar: The Revenge miss out on?

The film's music was submitted across eight Grammy categories, with the complete soundtrack and individual tracks receiving separate entries.

The submissions included the full album, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category. Among the individual songs, Phir Se was submitted for Best Song Written for Visual Media, while Jaiye Sajana was considered for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Two tracks, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya, were submitted in the Best Global Music Performance category. Aari Aari was entered for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, while Destiny - Mann Atkeya was submitted for Best Rap Performance.

The campaign also included Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale in Best Remixed Recording. Despite the nine entries, the film failed to secure a place in the final nominations across any of these categories.

Tamil song Varuvaaiy makes history at the 2027 Grammys

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge missed out, Indian music has still found representation at the upcoming awards. Tamil song Varuvaaiy, by Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha, has earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The nomination marks the first time a Tamil song has been nominated for a Grammy Award, making it a significant moment for Tamil music on the international stage.

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