Dhurandhar The Revenge enters Grammy consideration race: Which Shashwat Sachdev songs are in the running?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now looking beyond the Indian box office, with its music album being put forward for consideration at the Grammy Awards. T-Series and B62 Studios have shared posts highlighting the campaign, which features the film's soundtrack across several categories. Composer Shashwat Sachdev is credited for the album's submission under Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, while individual songs have also been listed in categories covering songwriting, rap, global music and pop.

Being considered does not mean the film has secured a Grammy nomination, but the campaign has brought its music into the international awards conversation.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge album enters Grammy consideration

The music from Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being promoted across multiple categories as part of the Grammy consideration process. The campaign highlights both the soundtrack as a whole and individual tracks, giving the film’s music a presence across different sections of the awards.

Shashwat Sachdev, who composed the film's music, is credited on the campaign listing for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The category recognises albums created for visual productions, putting the focus on the film’s music as a complete body of work.

Which Dhurandhar: The Revenge songs are featured?

Several tracks from the film have been included in the campaign under different Grammy categories. These are:

Phir Se: Best Song Written for Visual Media

Jaan Se Guzarte Hai and Kanhaiyya: Best Global Music Performance

Aari Aari: Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Jaiye Sajana: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Destiny – Mann Atkeya: Best Rap Performance

Vaari Jaavan: Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hum Pyaar Karne Wale: Best Remixed Recording

The range of categories reflects the different musical styles represented in the campaign. However, these listings should be understood as entries put forward for consideration, rather than confirmed nominations.

What does Grammy consideration mean?

A submission for Grammy consideration is an early step in the awards process. It allows eligible recordings and musical works to be considered by the Recording Academy, but it does not guarantee that they will make the final nomination list.

Entries must meet the Academy’s eligibility requirements before proceeding through its voting process. Only those selected through the process become official nominees. Whether any of the Dhurandhar: The Revenge entries make that list remains to be seen.

For now, the campaign has placed the film’s soundtrack in the international music awards conversation, with multiple tracks being put forward in categories that span different genres.

Aditya Dhar hopes to return to the National Film Awards

The Grammy campaign comes as Aditya Dhar continues to draw attention for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The filmmaker recently attended the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony with his wife, Yami Gautam, who won the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370.

Dhar was also asked about Dhurandhar during a media interaction at the event. He did not reveal details about the film but expressed hope that he would return to the ceremony next year. "We are here for Article 370. We will discuss Dhurandhar. Hopefully we come next year also, but today it's all about Article 370," he said.

For the unversed, the action thriller stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The television premiere will give viewers another opportunity to watch the film after its theatrical run.

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