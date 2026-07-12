Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas confirms engagement during Dream Girl India Tour performance in Delhi

New Delhi:

The Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas took her fans much more than just entertainment when she announced the beginning of her Dream Girl India Tour in New Delhi. Not only did she treat the crowd with a lot of hit songs but also announced that she is now engaged to Shekhar Chaudhary in the middle of the show.

The engagement announcement takes the show by storm

The Dhurandhar singer announced that she is now engaged to her fiance Shekhar Chaudhary during the performance of one of her popular songs. Jasmine showed her engagement ring to her fans amid applause and cheers, before the couple danced to the tune of her hit song Laavan.

Popular hits entertain the crowd

It was the first performance of Jasmine Sandlas's Dream Girl India Tour, which took place in the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. She delivered a lively set featuring some of her best-known Punjabi songs, including Laavan, Panjeba and Sip Sip, with the audience singing along from start to finish.

The singer also performed tracks from the Dhurandhar franchise. Fans were treated to Shararat, Jaiye Sajana and the title track from Dhurandhar, while she also included songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge in her performance. The setlist was rounded off with crowd favourites such as Taras, Illegal Weapon and Yaar Na Mile, ensuring there was hardly a quiet moment during the show.

A warm interaction with fans

Between songs, Jasmine took time to chat with the audience and spoke about how excited she was to begin the Dream Girl India Tour. She thanked all her fans for their never-ending support and especially those who had bought gifts for her that added a personal touch to the event. In the first performance of the night, Jasmine donned a golden lehenga with beautiful embroidery along with accessories to go with it. She made sure that the audience in Delhi had enough things to remember her by.

After the successful opening night in the national capital, the Dream Girl India Tour will head to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh for its next performances.

Jasmine Sandlas sang 6 songs for Dhurandhar

The total number of songs that Jasmine Sandlas has rendered her vocals in is six in the Dhurandhar series. The songs are Shararat and Dhurandhar Title Track from Dhurandhar. Four songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge include Aari Aari, Main Aur Tu, Jaiye Sajana and Rang De Lal (Oye Oye). Though she is credited as the lyricist of the song Vaari Jaavan, Jyoti Nooran and Reble sing it, thus giving her a total of six songs with vocals in the series.

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