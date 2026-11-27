Rapper-singer Reble, who gained recognition for her tracks in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, had an unexpected interruption during a live performance in Guwahati. The singer was struck in the face by a drone while performing at the PULSE 2026 Awards in Assam. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

Reble, who was performing Run Down The City - Monica from the film, was seen singing and dancing on stage when the drone suddenly hit her across the face. The device then fell to the ground, leaving the singer visibly startled. She stood still for a brief moment before walking off the stage. The incident brought her performance to an abrupt halt. Reble has not issued a statement about the mishap on her social media accounts so far.

Reble's rise after Dhurandhar

Born Daiaphi Lamare, Reble has been drawing attention for her contribution to the music of Dhurandhar. She lent her voice to tracks including Run Down The City - Monica, Naal Nachna and Move - Yeh Ishq Ishq. She also collaborated with composer Shashwat Sachdev on the lyrics.

More deets about Reble

Reble was born in Meghalaya and developed an interest in music at an early age. She began writing her own lyrics and experimenting with rap before releasing her first single, Bad, in 2019.

Since then, she has featured in songs such as Reasons, Praying Mantis and Manifest. Although she studied engineering in Bengaluru, she eventually chose to pursue music professionally. The singer has also named Eminem among her biggest musical inspirations.

Earlier this month, Reble released her EP, 25IN26, on November 12. Reflecting on the project in an Instagram post, she spoke about creating the music with people who had become important parts of her life.

Reble is not the first singer to face a drone mishap

Drone-related incidents have interrupted live performances by other singers as well. In 2023, singer Benny Dayal was hit on the back of his head by a drone while performing at a show in Chennai. He suffered bruises on the back of his head and injuries to two fingers.

In May 2023, singer Nikita Gandhi was also struck by a drone during a live performance. Meanwhile, Reble is scheduled to perform at the Motoverse Festival in Goa on November 28. The singer has yet to share an update about the Guwahati incident.

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