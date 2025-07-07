Dhurandhar: After Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh to lock horns with Shahid Kapoor once again, Prabhas too is in race There is going to be a mega clash at the box office on December 5, 2025. A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Prabhas and Shahid Kapoor's films are releasing on the same date.

On December 5, not one or two but three films are going to hit the theatres. This mega clash is going to happen between Ranveer Singh, Prabhas and Shahid Kapoor. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh's Khilji was seen taking on Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh. Now the actor will lock horns in real life, at the box office. Moreover, Baahubali actor Prabhas is included too in the race. Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on July 6 and on this special occasion, the release date of his Aditya Dhar film 'Dhurandhar' was announced.

Films releasing on December 5

While Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is the latest film to choose December 5 as their release date, Sajid Nadiadwala has picked the release date only last year. His production house is producing 'Arjun Ustra', featuring Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film, being directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, also features Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. Next were the makers of Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Sahab', who chose the same release date in June. And now the makers of 'Dhurandhar' have also chosen the same release date, anticipating a mega clash on December 5.

Why is December important for film releases?

In the last few years, many big-budget films were released in December and the makers also got tremendous success. In such a situation, filmmakers are now releasing their movies in December. Films like Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' and Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal', which came out in the first week of December 2023. At the same time, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in December 2024. These films had a great collection at the box office. Therefore, in the year 2025, the makers are eyeing the last month of the year for big releases.

