Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer to release in two parts? Here's what we know Dhurandhar trailer has been releaser today. Now a new and surprising update on the film is going viral.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is eagerly awaited. In just 17 days, he'll be making a grand entry on the big screen Hamza. But before that, the trailer of the anticipated movie has been released on Tuesday and it looks nothing less than a cinematic spectacle.

But recently, it was revealed that the film's runtime is significantly longer than 3 hours. The makers are coming to the audience with a big film. Meanwhile, a surprising update has everyone wondering: Dhurandhar may be divided into tow parts like Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD film series.

Dhurandhar part 2 to release within 7 months?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is one of this year's most anticipated films. This is why the makers made an elaborate preparations for the trailer launch event. But now, new information has delighted fans. Reports suggest that revealed that Dhurandhar isn't just one film; it's a two-part story. Therefore, Dhurandhar, releasing on December 5, will be called Part 1. The story will end at a crucial juncture, leaving a major hint for the next part. The story will then be continued in the second part.

New reports reveal that director Aditya Dhar has completed a significant amount of shooting, and the film is well-made. However, because it's so long, he's decided to split it into two parts. This is why the first part is said to be over three hours long. However, if the makers proceed with this plan, Dhurandhar Part 2 will release next year. It should be released in the first half of 2026, preferably in the first half of 2026. In that case, six months of next year and one month of 2025. Dhurandhar could be back in action in seven months. It remains to be seen when the makers announce the second part of the film. But if Part 2 comes, it will likely surpass Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park.

Dhurandhar release date

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will be released on December 5. Currently, only 17 days are left for this release. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal will also be seen alongside Ranveer Singh.

