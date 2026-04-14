'Dhurandhar Monday ko baith jayegi': Kunal Kohli reveals many thought Aditya Dhar's film would flop

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films have crossed Rs 3000 crore at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. While the film industry has been lauding the movie, director-producer Kunal Kohli reflected on the noise that surrounds films before and after release. Citing Dhurandhar's example, he said that not many had hopes from the movie.

Kunal Kohli talks about Dhurandhar

Speaking to Screen, Kunal Kohli reflected on how films often end up doing their own thing, regardless of whether the industry is backing them or not. Sometimes, even when there’s doubt everywhere, the audience has a completely different response.

Bringing up Dhurandhar, he said, "Even when the industry doesn't support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to said, 'Monday ko baith jayegi. Monday ko aur chal gayi' (It will stop performing from Monday. But instead, it started working better from Monday)."

And then he moved to another film, continuing the same thread. "Nobody supported Border 2. People said second week mein thoda baith gayi (It's done Rs 300 crore plus). What are you saying! That's a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn't matter if the industry supports you or not."

How much has Dhurandhar The Revenge earned at the box office until now?

As of April 13, 2026, the box office performance of Dhurandhar and its sequel presents a strong overall picture. The first film recorded Rs 840.20 crore India net and Rs 1007.85 crore India gross, along with Rs 299.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to Rs 1307.35 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 went even further, collecting Rs 1083.65 crore India net and Rs 1297.50 crore India gross. Overseas, it brought in Rs 414.50 crore, pushing its worldwide earnings to Rs 1712.00 crore.

Combined, the two films have delivered Rs 1923.85 crore India net and Rs 2305.35 crore India gross. Their overseas total stands at Rs 714.00 crore, with the overall worldwide collection reaching Rs 3019.35 crore.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's sequel becomes highest-grossing Indian film without release in Gulf and China