Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Dhurandhar Japan Release: Here's when Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller will hit theatres

Dhurandhar Japan Release: Here's when Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller will hit theatres

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is set for a Japan release in July 2026. Jio Studios and B62 Studios confirmed the film's overseas rollout after its strong global box office run.

Know Dhurandhar Japan release date here.
Know Dhurandhar Japan release date here. Image Source : Instagram/ JioStudios
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Dhurandhar has been storming the box office both domestically and worldwide. However, the makers have now decided to release the first part, Dhurandhar, in Japan.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios and B62 Studios announced that Dhurandhar will hit Japanese theatres in July 2026. Read on to find out when Dhurandhar is releasing in Japan.

Dhurandhar Japan release date announced 

The spy thriller Dhurandhar will be released in Japan on July 10, 2026. Announcing the Japan release date along with a new poster, the makers wrote, "It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026."

Dhurandhar Japan release date poster

The makers have also released the Japanese promotional poster for the Indian action thriller Dhurandhar (2025). Notably, the film is being released in Japan under the localised title Operation Dhurandhar. However, the film has been prominently marketed featuring Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy) and Sanjay Dutt (KGF Chapter 2).

For the unversed, the film's second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore in India so far.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Yash's Toxic postponed yet again, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh to now release in June | Details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Dhurandhar Japan Release Ranveer Singh
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\