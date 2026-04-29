Dhurandhar Japan Release: Here's when Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller will hit theatres

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Dhurandhar has been storming the box office both domestically and worldwide. However, the makers have now decided to release the first part, Dhurandhar, in Japan.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios and B62 Studios announced that Dhurandhar will hit Japanese theatres in July 2026. Read on to find out when Dhurandhar is releasing in Japan.

Dhurandhar Japan release date announced

The spy thriller Dhurandhar will be released in Japan on July 10, 2026. Announcing the Japan release date along with a new poster, the makers wrote, "It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026."

Dhurandhar Japan release date poster

The makers have also released the Japanese promotional poster for the Indian action thriller Dhurandhar (2025). Notably, the film is being released in Japan under the localised title Operation Dhurandhar. However, the film has been prominently marketed featuring Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy) and Sanjay Dutt (KGF Chapter 2).

For the unversed, the film's second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore in India so far.

This is a developing story.

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