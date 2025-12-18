Did you know Dhurandhar is divided into 8 parts? Here's what climax 'Et tu Brutus' means Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal's movie is divided into 8 parts. Read further to know their titles and meanings.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller that is ruling the Indian box office, is making waves on digital spaces as well. Be it X or Instagram, the discussions on the movie, fan theories on the sequel and applause on the entire team are pouring in.

While each and every detail about the movie is being analysed by fans, let's tell you about one of the most interesting facts about the movie.

Dhurandhar is divided into 8 parts

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal's movie is divided into 8 parts and now it only remains to see if Dhurandhar 2 will follow the same pattern. But each title of the movie hold a deep hint on the plot of the film.

What are the title of Dhurandhar's 8 parts?

The price of peace Stranger in the land of shadows The bastard king of Lyari Bullets and roses The Jin The devil’s gardian The butterfly effect - Shadi date galat Et tu Brutus

What is the meaning of each part?

Each title holds deep meaning, like part 1 focuses on the Kandahar Hijack and it's aftermath, when Indian government released Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Zargar and National Security Advisor of India decided to initiate a covert operation to infiltrate Karachi's organised crime and terror networks.

Part 2 Stranger in the land of shadows focuses on Hamza (Ranveer Singh) making his way into the team just like a shadow subtly while Part 3 The bastard king of Lyari, introduced audience with Akshaye Khanna's character Rehman Dakait and his evilness.

Part 4 Bullets and roses made audiences aware of Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun) and Hamza's subtle romance. Part 5 The Jin let's Sanjay Dutt make a massy entry as SP Chaudhary Aslam and Part 6 The devil’s gardian focuses on Hamza saving Rehman's live and earning his blind trust.

At the same time Part 7 The butterfly effect, which is placed after the 26/11 sequence is all about Hamza gearing up to eliminate Rehman. From influencing Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) to marrying Yalina and setting the wrong date for business deal, the second last part, deals with all the plan to eliminate one of the villains of the movie.

What does Part 8 'Et tu Brutus' mean?

'Et tu, Brute?' is a famous Latin phrase meaning 'You too, Brutus?', spoken by Julius Caesar in Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, expressing shock and deep betrayal at seeing his trusted friend Brutus among his assassins during his assassination. It signifies profound, unexpected betrayal by someone close. Moreover, Brutus saw the ghost of Julius in the play, just like Ranveer saw the ghost of Rehman Dakait just after he breathes his last in the movie's climax.

Deets about Dhurandhar 2

Now it only remains who Dhurandhar 2 has stories for fans. The end of first part gives a glimpse in the sequel, that will deal with the story of Hamza's life before operation 'Dhurandhar' as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Dhurandhar 2 will also revolve around Hamza ruling Lyari while eliminating the remaining enemies.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2025.

