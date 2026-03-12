Dhurandhar's Fa9la rapper Flipperachi cancels India shows due to current situation in Middle East and Bahrain

New Delhi:

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, who rose to fame with his viral hit song Fa9la from the blockbuster movie Dhurandhar, will not be performing in India amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. For the unversed, the international rapper was scheduled to perform in India for the first time on March 14 and 15, 2026, at the UN40 festival.

However, on Wednesday, Saregama India shared an update, announcing that the singer will not perform in India due to the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain. Read on for more details.

Flipperachi cancels India tour due to current situation in Middle East and Bahrain

The official statement from the organisers read, "In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN4O this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN4O."

For the caption, they wrote, "Unfortunately, @flipperachay will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East. We’ll miss him on the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there (sic)." Take a look below:

Notably, rapper Flipperachi was also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 13, 2026, at Dublin Square, but the event is now listed as cancelled on the ticketing platform District by Zomato. However, Flipperachi has not issued any statement regarding his Mumbai show.

All about UN40 Music & Beyond

UN40 is a two-day music festival which features artists such as Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Raja Kumari, Aditya Rikhari, among others.

