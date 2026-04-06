Dhurandhar: After cinematographer, Aditya Dhar praises editor Shiv Kumar, calls him 'silent co-director'

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar, the URI filmmaker, who took over the nation with his spy-thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel, is now busy applauding his team behind the success of these film. After dedicating a big post for Dhurandhar cinematographer Vikas Naulakha on Sunday, today, on Monday, the director shared a long note for the editor of the film Shiv Kumar Panicker.

Aditya also shared several behind the scene picture with him and also called him the silent co-director of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

What did Aditya Dhar write?

The Dhurandhar 2 filmmaker started off by writing, 'Here's to Shiv Kumar Panicker! Some relationships in filmmaking aren’t built on a single film, they’re built over years of trust, instinct, and standing by each other when it matters the most. Shiv has been that for me and much more. He is not just my editor. He is my closest friend, my brother, my confidant, the kind of person whose loyalty is so absolute, it humbles you. The kind of person who would stand for you, fight for you and if it ever came to it, even lay everything on the line for you. And then there's the genius.'

He is the smartest film editors: Aditya Dhar

Aditya further wrote, 'Shiv is, without a doubt, one of the sharpest and smartest film editors I have ever known. But what makes him truly exceptional is not just his craft, it’s his instinct. His understanding of rhythm, emotion, and storytelling is almost frighteningly precise. He doesn’t just edit a film, he breathes life into it. With Dhurandhar, what he pulled off feels nothing short of miracle. Yes, the decision to split the film into two parts was mine but the responsibility of making that decision work fell entirely on him. And the way he carried that on his shoulders, the way he shaped it, elevated it, and made it seamless was extraordinary. In timelines that were, quite honestly, the craziest I have ever seen.'

'Where films of this scale take months, sometimes years to edit, Shiv delivered in a matter of days. Days. And not just delivered, he delivered excellence. The sharpest possible version of the film, under pressure that would break most people. What we achieved with Dhurandhar, the scale, the quality, the deadlines is unheard of. It breaks every conventional norm that filmmaking has followed for years. And a massive part of that credit belongs to him,' the filmmaker wrote on X.

Aditya calls Shiv the silent co-director

'But what makes this even more special is that his contribution didn’t begin in the edit room. He was there from the very beginning. Like a silent co-director. Through writing. Through prep. Through the chaos of shoot. Through post. Always present. Always thinking. Always pushing the film to be better. He never once allowed the pressure to dilute the work. He never once chose convenience over conviction. He never once stepped back. That integrity, that hunger, that loyalty is rare. And it’s something I will carry with me for life,' Aditya wrote in his social media post.

The director concluded the post by writing, 'The truth is, I don’t see myself making a film without him. Not now. Not ever. In many ways, he is my responsibility for life, just as much as he has made every film of mine his own. Some contributions can be measured. And then there are people like Shiv who becomes a part of your journey in a way that words can never fully capture. Endless love, respect, and gratitude. Dhurandhar will always carry his heartbeat within it.'

Also Read: Aditya Dhar reveals who is the soul of Dhurandhar; dedicates long post and shares BTS pics