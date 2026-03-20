Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam tears up as Jyoti Deshpande, Ranveer Singh praise Aditya Dhar post screening | Watch

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Rakesh Bedi shared some exclusive footages from the Mumbai screening of the film on Thursday night. The actor shared the video from the theatres and showed how the cast, makers and crew of Dhurandhar 2 celebrated and expressed gratitude after watching the film together during the team screening.

In the video, director Aditya Dhar, producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, cast: Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan along with Dhar's wife Yami Gautam can be spotted. By the end of the video, the Haq actress can also be seen getting teary eyed, as the director was being praised.

Rakesh Bedi shares inside video

The video beings with Rakesh Bedi telling the viewers that last night the cast came together to watch the film and had a good time. He then transports us to the screening, where he says, 'Bhookh lagi hai kuch khilao bhayi,' to which Arjun Rampal says, 'Sir sanko to kha gaye ab aur kya loge'.

Later, director Aditya Dhar can be seen addressing the team of Dhurandhar. He also mentions that he enjoys the 'Peak Detailing memes', while crediting all the department of the film for making everything come together.

Later, Dhar thanks producer Jyoti Deshpande, who thanks back Dhar for making a film like Dhurandhar. She also adds that things were not all easy while making a film like this, but Dhar, with his calm demeanour, gets his way. She also calls Ranveer to come to the center stage, as the actor was standing on the last seat along with Sara Arjun and Yami Gautam.

At the end of the video, Ranveer points out at Yami and jokingly says that Aditya Dhar loses when he tries to make ways with his wife. The entire theatres is seen sharing a laugh, while Yami can be seen wiping tears while also smiling.

Watch the video here:

Dhurandhar 2 box office report

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has broken several records on opening day. The film, that earned Rs 102.55 crore on day 1 and broke the record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Rs 72 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 63 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 (Rs 55 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.95 crore) and Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs 53.35 crore).

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Does Yami Gautam have a cameo in Aditya Dhar's sequel? Know about new cast additions