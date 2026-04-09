Dhurandhar 2: Mouni Roy calls Ranveer Singh 'magic manic man Superman', heaps praise on Aditya Dhar and cast

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been garnering attention from celebrities, audiences, and critics alike since its release. From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, several prominent figures have praised Aditya Dhar's spy thriller. Now, TV and film actress Mouni Roy, who watched the film, has shared her views on social media.

In her review, Mouni Roy called Ranveer Singh "absolutely flawless" and "the magic manic man Superman." She also lauded the entire cast and crew of Dhurandhar 2, saying, "Impeccable I fall short of adjectives."

What did Mouni Roy say about Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar 2?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Brahmastra actress praised Ranveer Singh for his performance, writing, "Finally watched Dhurandhar @ranveersingh What you’ve done in Dhurandhar isn’t just a performance… it’s complete surrender. There’s a fire you bring raw, unpredictable, electric but what stood out even more was the restraint, the silences, the moments where you let the character breathe without trying to impress. And that’s rare. You didn’t play the role… you became it, with a depth that felt both powerful and painfully real. This was you at your sharpest, your most honest, your most evolved. Absolutely flawless. Hence i call you the magic manic man Superhuman!!!"

(Image Source : MOUNI ROY'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screengrab taken from Mouni Roy's Instagram story.

While praising Aditya Dhar for his storytelling, Mouni Roy added that Dhurandhar 2 "will stay with all of us for generations to come." The Naagin actress also mentioned, "Some stories don’t just unfold, they command your complex vision & the ability to bring it to life… and Dhurandhar does exactly that. Aditya, what you’ve crafted feels both fierce and deeply human a world so precise, yet so full of soul. Your storytelling has a quiet authority… it doesn’t beg for attention, it earns it. Frame by frame, emotion by emotion, you held the narrative with such conviction that it never once faltered. There’s a certain fearlessness in your vision, and an honesty that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Truly, I’m in awe. This one will stay with all of us for generations to come."

"To the entire cast & crew, impeccable i fall short of adjectives. My another most fav character was the bgm of the film. Oh so fun & magical. Love love love," she added.

Mouni Roy's work front

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in JioHotstar's thriller Salakaar alongside Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi and Surya Sharma. Before this, she also featured in horror comedy film, The Bhootnii opposite Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh. She will be next seen in MX Player's series Ab Hoga Hisaab.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2: How many crores does Aditya Dhar's film need to beat Dangal's lifetime collection?