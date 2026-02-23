Dhurandhar 2: Is Ba***ds Of Bollywood star playing 'Bade Sahab' in Ranveer Singh's sequel?

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, commonly referred to as Dhurandhar 2, is being considered one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. The tremendous success of the first part earned the franchise a special place in pop culture. It's been a long time since a Hindi film has seen such intense discussion, whether it's potential sequel plot points or the casting of characters whose faces haven't yet been revealed. At the center of these discussions is a mysterious villain named 'Bade Saheb,' who has been constantly in the news.

While his name was mentioned in Part 1, the character wasn't fully revealed. Since then, speculation has been rife among audiences. Some believe Bade Saheb could be a cinematic version of a real-life underworld or terrorist leader, while others believe it's a completely fictional mastermind. Now, a new online entry has further fueled these speculations.

The mystery of Bade Saheb

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on March 19. The recently released teaser gave a glimpse of Hamza's (Ranveer Singh) revenge in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dacoit (Akshaye Khanna). The story unfolds, focusing on the confrontation between Hamza and Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), but the real mastermind, 'Bade Saheb,' remains hidden behind the scenes.

The cast list for Dhurandhar 2, posted on the online film platform Letterboxd, includes several old and new names. Returning actors include Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi. New faces include Raj Zutshi (who is rumored to be playing a Pakistani general) and Yami Gautam, who is rumored to have a cameo. However, the biggest surprise is another name: Emraan Hashmi. He is listed among the film's main cast on Letterboxd, though no official information has been revealed regarding his role.

Box office and clash

The first Dhurandhar film grossed approximately Rs 1300 crore worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. This unprecedented success has raised expectations for the sequel even more. However, Dhurandhar 2, releasing on March 19, will face stiff competition at the box office from Yash's pan-India action film Toxic, which also releases on the same day. This clash of two big stars and high-voltage action films has further increased audience curiosity.

