Dhurandhar 2 breaks opening day record of Jawan: Animal to Stree 2, see the list of top 10 grossers

New Delhi:

Following the film Dhurandhar, its sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has now hit the big screens. True to the immense buzz surrounding the film among audiences, its opening-day earnings were equally spectacular. It joined the Rs 100 crore club on its very first day. While the film opened its account in India with explosive earnings, it also made a massive splash in international markets. Worldwide, it has already grossed over Rs 200 crore.

Dhurandhar 2's first day collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 recorded a net collection of Rs 102.55 crore in India on its opening day. The day prior, March 18, it had already garnered approximately Rs 43 crore through paid previews. Thus, the film's total business at the Indian box office stood at Rs 145.55 crore. Meanwhile, it has delivered a phenomenal performance on the global stage as well.

Dhurandhar 2's worldwide business

Ranveer Singh stars in the lead role in Dhurandhar 2. The film delivered a magnificent performance worldwide on its opening day. According to data obtained from Sacnilk, it recorded a gross collection of Rs 64 crore in overseas markets. Early estimates indicate that the worldwide collection for Dhurandhar 2 stands at approximately Rs 236.63 crore. However, these figures are based on gross collections.

Where does Dhurandhar 2 rank in terms of worldwide first-day earnings?

In terms of worldwide box office collections, Pushpa 2 currently holds the number one spot among Indian films. It earned a worldwide total of Rs 275.2 crore on its opening day. Dhurandhar 2 has secured the second position on this list. This film has outperformed several major releases, including RRR, Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD and KGF. It is worth noting that, until now, a Rs 200 crore opening day collection in India had been a feat achieved exclusively by South Indian films. However, Dhurandhar has now joined this elite club, becoming the very first Hindi film to do so.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks Jawan's record

Dhurandhar 2 stands as the sole Bollywood film among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Prior to Dhurandhar 2, Bollywood's biggest opening belonged to Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. But Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed 'Jawan', officially becoming the number one Hindi film in terms of worldwide opening collections.

Top 10 biggest opening day

Dhurandhar 2 breaks opening day record of Jawan Jawan - Rs 75 crore Pushpa 2 - Rs 72 crore Animal - Rs 63 crore Pathaan - Rs 57 crore Stree 2 - Rs 55 crore KGF 2 - Rs 53.95 crore War - Rs 53.35 crore Thugs of Hindostan - Rs 52.25 crore Happy New Year - Rs 44.97 crore

For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam tears up as Jyoti Deshpande, Ranveer Singh praise Aditya Dhar post screening | Watch