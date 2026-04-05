Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's sequel goes past Rs 1000 crore in India

New Delhi:

Released in theaters on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 saw its earnings rise during its third weekend. By the end of its second week, the film's revenue had dropped significantly. Yet, even weeks after its release, Aditya Dhar's film continues to set records at the box office.

Having crossed the 100-crore mark on its opening day, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 674.17 crore in its first week. In its second week, the film's earnings stood at Rs 263.65 crore. On the third Saturday, the film benefited from the weekend boost, earning Rs 25.65 crore.

Dhurandhar 2's day 18 collection

On Day 18, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now playing in 4,030 screenings and has grossed a net amount of Rs 28.75 crore today. Thus, the Indian gross is at Rs 1,213.79 crore while the Indian net is at Rs 1,013.81 crore as of now. Have a look at its day wise collection here:

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection (India net)

Day 0 (Previews): Rs 43.00 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113.00 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65.00 crore

Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.55 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.75 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 17.80 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Current Total India Net: Rs 1,013.81 crore

About the film

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel of 2025's Dhurandhar. The Hindi spy thrillers are directed by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent. Akshaye Khanna portrays the antagonist Rehman Baloch, while R Madhavan plays a character inspired by Ajit Doval. The series also stars Sanjay Dutt as SSP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Also Read: Box Office Report [April 4, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 witnesses rise on Saturday | See total collection so far