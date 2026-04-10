Dhurandhar 2: 'Aisa mat karo...,' Vivek Sinha reacts to Rs 1 crore fee rumour | Watch

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar made history in 2025 with his blockbuster film Dhurandhar, which shattered box office records and garnered immense praise for its compelling storyline and direction. Subsequently, on March 19, 2026, its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released, further solidifying its success.

The performances of every actor in the film were lauded by both audiences and critics; in particular, Vivek Sinha left a powerful impression, despite playing a relatively minor role in the spy thriller. In the film, he portrayed the character of Zahoor Mistry. Recently, the actor also shared a video to clarify matters regarding the fee he received for the film, as rumors concerning his remuneration had been circulating on social media for some time.

Vivek Sinha reacts to rumours

On April 10, Vivek Sinha took to his Instagram to share a post addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding his fee. At the beginning of the video, Vivek Sinha expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and support. He then proceeded to address the reports circulating on social media regarding his remuneration.

He noted that various pages had made conflicting claims regarding his fee, with figures ranging from Rs 60 lakhs and Rs 80 lakhs to as high as Rs 1 crore being cited in different places. Responding to this in a humorous tone, the actor remarked, 'Brother, I swear I didn't receive that much money; please stop posting such things.'

Dhurandhar fee has been spent: Vivek Sinha

Vivek further explained that, due to these exaggerated and widely circulated reports, he has started receiving messages from people asking him for financial assistance. He clarified, 'I did receive money for Dhurandhar and it was a good amount; I received exactly what I had expected. However, I certainly didn't receive 'that' much, and whatever amount I did receive has now been completely spent. I live in Mumbai, brother; expenses here are very high, so all the money I earned from Dhurandhar has already been spent.'

Watch the video here:

Notably, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, is raking in massive earnings at the box office and continues to deliver a stellar performance. The film is receiving an outpouring of love from celebrities.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh reflects on his journey with Dhurandhar makeup artist Preetisheel: 'Grateful for every moment'