Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance bookings crosses Rs 50 crore-mark in pre-sales | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2, the spy action thriller, is doing wonderfully well at the Indian overseas box office amid the advance booking, especially in the North American market, as the pre-sales for the weekend are around $3 million, with a week left for the release. In the Indian market, the advance booking for the movie is yet to commence, except for the premiere, for which the pre-sales are good.

According to Sacnilk, the spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has crossed a massive Rs 50 crore mark in the pre-bookings for its opening weekend, before 7 days of its release.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking breakdown

Aditya Dhar's directed sequel has created tremendous buzz for the movie's release on March 19. Preview shows for the movie will be conducted on March 18. The movie has sold more than four lakh tickets for the premiere shows in India.

As of now, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed around Rs 21.50 crores in India for the premiere shows on March 18. The overseas markets, particularly North America, have contributed a lot to the advance sales. The overseas pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are around Rs 35 crores, with Rs 27 crores coming from North America.

According to Sacnilk, the worldwide pre-sales for the movie have already crossed Rs 56+ crore. The pre-sales for the movie in other countries have already crossed the opening weekend for the first Dhurandhar movie. The movie is in no position to cross Rs 100 crore in pre-sales but Dhurandhar 2 is expected to end at a figure that is over 150 crore, as the bookings for the movie in India have still to begin.

More deets about the film

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19, 2026. The sequel features Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and Danish Pandor along with Ranveer Singh. Akshaye Khanna will also have a cameo in the film.

