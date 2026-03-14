Dhurandhar 2 advance booking begins: Can Ranveer Singh's sequel becoming the biggest opener?

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated film from Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, saw its advance bookings open today in cinemas across the country. Trade experts believe that the film could deliver one of the biggest opening days at the box office to date. Produced on a grand scale, this film promises to offer audiences a unique cinematic experience, blending intense action, thrilling drama, and a gripping espionage narrative.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to achieve the highest opening

According to Sacnilk, the All-India advance gross has already crossed the Rs 27.34 crore mark, while the total earnings have reached Rs 32.09 crore. Furthermore, by the time the weekend arrives, the film is expected to reach Rs 50 crore in advance bookings. Consequently, it is being predicted that Dhurandhar 2 could achieve an opening-day collection of Rs 100 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast

Ranveer Singh stars in the lead role in the film. This spy-action thriller is centered on a story of revenge and features a lineup of powerful characters. R Madhavan plays the role of the strategic mastermind, Ajay Sanyal; Arjun Rampal portrays the dangerous ISI Major Iqbal; and Sanjay Dutt appears in the commanding role of SP Chaudhary Aslam.

Apart from them, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor will also be seen in the sequel.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge to release in 5 languages

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, this film is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film has also been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. *Dhurandhar: The Revenge* is set to release in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This release coincides with the festive occasions of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and takes place just prior to Eid.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar wanted to be a cricketer but corruption spoiled his plans, says Priyadarshan