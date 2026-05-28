Dhinchak Pooja gets married, shares wedding pictures; fans say, 'shaadi maine karli aaj'

New Delhi:

Internet personality and singer Dhinchak Pooja surprised fans after sharing pictures from her wedding ceremony on social media. The internet personality's marriage announcement quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages and humorous reactions, including, "Shaadi maine karli aaj," a playful reference to her viral hit "Selfie maine leli aaj."

For the unversed, Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame for her viral songs including "Selfie maine leli aaj", "Dillon Ka Shooter," among others. She also participated in the Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss season 11.

Dhinchak Pooja gets married, shares wedding pictures

On Wednesday, Dhinchak Pooja took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring a montage of her wedding pictures. However, she did not reveal her husband's face and captioned the post as, "Some clips of my marriage, I will share more." In the video, she is seen clicking selfies in her traditional attire. Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over 2 million views, along with more than 34,000 likes and over 600 comments since it was uploaded.

Fans react to Dhinchak Pooja's marriage announcement

The comment section was filled with humorous and congratulatory reactions from fans and internet users. Some users also demanded a new song, with one comment reading, "Ab gaayega SHADI MAINE KAR LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KAR LI AAJ."

Another added, "Need a wedding track queen." One user commented, "I didn't recognise this legend until I saw the account name," while another wrote, "One of the only people to actually understand that social media is a part of life, not the whole life."

About Dhinchak Pooja

Pooja Jain famously known as Dhinchak Pooja gained widespread recognition around 2016–2017 for her songs and videos. Her popular tracks include Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Swag Wali Topi, and Daaru. She later released songs such as Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, and Dilon Ka Shooter, among others. She also runs a YouTube channel where she uploads her songs and has around 742K subscribers.

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