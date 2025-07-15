Dheeraj Kumar death: List of popular films and TV shows of the actor-turned-producer Dheeraj Kumar was an actor, producer and director. Have a look at some of his popular TV shows and films.

New Delhi:

TV producer and actor Dheeraj Kumar died today at the age of 79. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening as he was suffering from pneumonia. He breathed his last at 11:40 am on Tuesday. Dheeraj Kumar will be remembered for not only his significant role as an actor but also for producing hit TV shows through his production house, Creative Eye. But did you know his real name was Dheeraj Kochhar? Yes! Know more about his family and filmography here.

Dheeraj Kumar's family

Let us tell you that Dheeraj Kumar lived in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai. His family consists of his wife, Zubi Kochhar and a son, Ashutosh, who is about 18 years old. The son is not associated with the industry and is currently studying. According to a close friend, his wife Zubi Kochhar's health has not been well for some time, due to which she could not go to the hospital. In the last moments of Dheeraj Kumar, his son Ashutosh and nurse Neha, who took care of his wife, were present in the hospital.

Dheeraj Kumar as an actor

Dheeraj Kumar was a veteran artist who had worked for years in the field of acting, direction and production. He started his film journey as an actor and played important roles in many popular films like 'Deedar', 'Raaton Ka Raja', 'Bahaaron Phool Barsao', 'Sharafat Chhod Di Maine', 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', 'Sargam', 'Kranti', 'Man Bharon Sajna' in the 1970s. He has also acted in about 21 Punjabi films, in which his work in recent films 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot', 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si', 'Warning 2' and 'Majhail' was well-liked.

His work as a director

Dheeraj Kumar did a great job as a director, too. He directed the magic-based film 'Aabra Ka Daabra' made for children and the thriller film 'Kashi: In Search of Ganga'. Apart from this, he has also directed famous serials like 'Om Namah Shivay', 'Shri Ganesh', 'Adalat', 'Sanskar', 'Dhoop-Chaanv', 'Jodiyan Kamal Ki' and 'Singhasan Battisi', which were popular on Doordarshan and other channels.

Dheeraj's work as a producer

As a producer, Dheeraj Kumar founded a company named 'Creative Eye Limited' and under this, he produced more than 30 serials based on religious, social and family topics. The major programs produced by him include serials like 'Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan', 'Shri Ganesh', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' and 'Sanskar'. He also produced 'Kashi: In Search of Ganga' and several Punjabi films.

Dheeraj Kumar's last rites will be performed tomorrow. At present, the family is waiting for relatives to arrive from Punjab.

