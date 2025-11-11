Dharmendra passes away at 89: Remembering the iconic actor and his family legacy Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, has starred in over 300 iconic films, he leaves behind the Deol family — a legacy of love, cinema, and generations that shaped Indian entertainment.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra, during his illustrious career, featured in more than 300 films in different genres. Apart from his professional life, his personal life also remained in the spotlight. Let's take a look at his family.

The Deol family has maintained a prominent position in the Indian entertainment industry, thanks to Dharmendra’s legendary roles that defined an era, and his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, who carried forward his legacy. His wife, Hema Malini, also referred to as Bollywood’s 'Dream Girl', along with their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, has also carved her own place in showbiz.

A timeless career that defined Hindi cinema

Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, leaves behind a filmography that shaped the golden era of Indian cinema. With more than 300 films over six decades, he embodied everything from rugged action heroes to tender romantic leads. From ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ (1966) and ‘Sholay’ (1975) to ‘Chupke Chupke’ (1975), his performances carried both strength and charm, earning him a place among the industry’s most beloved icons. His effortless screen presence and deep voice made him a household name, a star who bridged the gap between mass appeal and critical acclaim.

The legacy of a film family

Beyond the screen, Dharmendra was the patriarch of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families. Married to Prakash Kaur and later to actress Hema Malini, he was the father of six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol. The Deol family continues to uphold his legacy, with each generation adding its own touch to Indian cinema. Known for his warmth and humility, Dharmendra remained deeply connected to his roots in Punjab, even as his influence stretched across generations of film lovers.