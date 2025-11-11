Dharmendra latest health update: Esha Deol says veteran actor is 'stable and recovering' Esha Deol has shared Dharmendra's health update. She urged fans not to jump to speculations about her father's health.

New Delhi:

Dharmendra is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His daughter, Esha Deol, recently took to Instagram and assured fans that Bollywood's He-Man is recovering well.

She also urged fans and well-wishers not to jump to speculations about her father's health.

Esha Deol shares Dharmendra's health update

Esha Deol issued a statement on Instagram, where she wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery. — Esha Deol (sic)."

Hema Malini shares Dharmendra's health update

Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, requested for her family's privacy as they deal with the situation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she penned, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic)."

Dharmendra's latest health update

Dharmendra was reportedly admitted to the ICU on November 10. The 89-year-old actor was shifted to intensive care for closer medical supervision. As per reports, the veteran actor's condition prompted doctors to move him under constant observation. The veteran actor's family members have been frequently visiting him at the hospital.

Last week, it was reported that Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup. Sources close to the family had assured that there is no cause for worry. "Considering his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is just for that. He is absolutely fine, and there's nothing to be concerned about," a source said.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He will be next seen in Ikkis, which also stars his Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

