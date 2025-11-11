Dharmendra dies at 89 due to age related issues Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on Tuesday. Known for his work in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Anupama, Bandini and others breathed his last at in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra, also known as the He-Man of Bollywood, has passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. The Sholay actor breathed his last at the Candy Breach Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his demise has left the entertainment industry in deep shock.

Earlier in October, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Reports suggested it was for a routine check-up. However, journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed that the Seeta Aur Geeta actor was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.

Dharmendra's early life and career

Born on December 8, 1935, Dharmendra began his career with the romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. The movie was directed by Arjun Hingorani and also starred Balraj Sahni, Kumkum, and Sushil in key roles.

He then appeared in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Boy Friend, Anpadh, Bandini and Pooja Ke Phool, among others. Dharmendra gained recognition with a supporting negative role in Aaye Milan Ki Bela and appeared in the patriotic film Haqeeqat. Throughout his acting career, Dharmendra has worked in more than 300 films across different genres.

Dharmendra's last film: Ikkis

Despite his age, Dharmendra continued working in films and was part of several projects. His upcoming film, Ikkis, is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie also marks the Bollywood and big-screen debut of Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role. Agastya previously made his acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies.

Ikkis is a biographical war drama that follows the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It is slated for release on the big screen on December 25, 2025.

