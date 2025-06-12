Dharmendra celebrates 71st wedding anniversary with first wife Prakash Kaur, Bobby Deol shares unseen picture Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954. Today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Bobby Deol shared a special picture on social media featuring them.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol shared a special picture on his Instagram profile on Thursday. This picture is from the 71st wedding anniversary of his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. In the picture, Dharmendra is seen smiling and his first wife is wearing a garland of roses.

Bobby Deol's post

Bobby Deol shared a special picture of his father, Dharmendra and his mother, Prakash Kaur, on his Instagram and also wrote in the caption, 'Happy Anniversary Maa and Papa.' Along with this, Bobby has made many red heart emojis. Arjun Rampal wrote on this post of Bobby, 'God bless.' At the same time, Sunny Deol has shared many red heart emojis twice on this post of Bobby. Actor Tanmay Ranjan wrote, 'Happy Anniversary.'

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's marriage

According to media reports, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. At that time, Bollywood actor Dharmendra was only 19 years old. They have four children: two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Prakash Kaur never divorced Dharmendra despite his marriage to Hema Malini.

Hema and Dharmendra's marriage

Dharmendra met Hema Malini in 1970 when they were shooting for the film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan'. After many difficulties, Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. They have two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front

While Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bobby Deol had a special appearance in Akshay Kumar's latest release, Housefull 5. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's Jaat was recently released on Netflix after a good performance at the box office. While there is not much information on the veteran actor's next film, Sunny will next be seen in Jaat 2 and Border 2. Bobby will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

