Dhamaal makers hint at Dhamaal 5 during post-credit scene; here's what we know

New Delhi:

The Dhamaal franchise appears set to continue with another instalment after Dhamaal 4 ended with a surprise teaser for Dhamaal 5. The post-climax announcement has sparked widespread discussion among fans, with the film hinting that filmmaker Farhad Samji will take over the director’s chair for the next chapter.

Released on Friday, Dhamaal 4 opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While some viewers appreciated the film’s comic moments and ensemble performances, others criticised its humour and technical execution.

Dhamaal makers hint at Dhamaal 5 during post-credit scene

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos of the post-credit scene from Dhamaal 4. Much of the online conversation quickly shifted from the film itself to the unexpected tease of Dhamaal 5. One user claimed that the sequel had officially been teased and that Farhad Samji would direct the upcoming film. Take a look at the X post below:

Although the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the project, the film's post-credit scene strongly suggests that the franchise is far from over.

Dhamaal 4: All about the star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble cast, with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaaferi once again delivering the effortless chemistry that has become synonymous with the franchise. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Lallan, while Ravi Kishan was seen portraying an eccentric pirate. Dhamaal 4 also stars Anjali Anand, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Brijendra Kala in key roles.

What is the storyline of Dhamaal 4?

Before setting up the next instalment, Dhamaal 4 revisits the franchise's signature treasure-hunt formula. The story revolves around a century-old hidden treasure concealed on a mysterious island, with the only clue locked in the memory of Prithvi, played by Upendra Limaye. As news of the treasure spreads, multiple groups embark on a chaotic race to find it.

The film follows three competing teams. Guddu (Ajay Devgn), accompanied by his trusted friend Johnny (Sanjay Mishra), hopes to secure both the treasure and a future with Aaliya (Esha Gupta). Franchise favourites Adi (Arshad Warsi) and Manav (Javed Jaaferi) return for another adventure, this time joined by Adi's wife, played by Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The third team centres on Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh) and his wife, Paro (Anjali Anand), while Ravi Kishan plays the eccentric pirate Adhoora, whose relentless pursuit of the treasure adds another layer of chaos. Their journey leads to an uncharted island filled with crocodiles, snakes, deep ravines and dangerous storms.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also Read: How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the box office on Day 1? Early estimates revealed