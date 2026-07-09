Dhamaal 4 records decent Day 1 advance booking; Ajay Devgn's film grosses over Rs 4 crore in India

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Dhamaal 4 has opened to a promising response at the box office even before its theatrical release. The fourth instalment in the hit comedy franchise is slated to hit theatres on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The film has recorded decent Day 1 advance bookings across India, grossing over Rs 4 crore in pre-sales. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble star cast including Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Dhamaal 4 Day 1 advance booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 has grossed Rs 1.98 crore in India through early advance bookings and Rs 4.86 crore, including blocked seats (at the time of publishing the article). Over 75,000 tickets have been sold nationwide, with Maharashtra witnessing the highest advance sales. The state has recorded advance bookings worth Rs 1 crore, including blocked seats across 1,915 shows.

Have a look at the official trailer below:

Dhamaal 4: Production details

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Riteish and Arshad Warsi return for their craziest treasure hunt yet