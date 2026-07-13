Dhamaal 4 dominates Sunday box office as Alpha struggles, Welcome to the Jungle stays steady

New Delhi:

This past weekend saw a split performance from movies in the Indian market. While one movie had a terrific weekend following an excellent debut, another was unable to cash in on the Sunday holiday following ten days in theatres. While the first saw an incredible performance, the other two saw stable showings. Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 kept its dream run alive following an excellent debut, while Alia Bhatt's Alpha failed to exploit the Sunday holiday despite ten days in theatres. Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle had a steady showing following two weeks in theatres.

On the other hand, Akhil Akkineni's Lenin is also competing at the box office. Let's see how much these films earned on July 12, 2026.

Dhamaal 4 posts impressive weekend numbers

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and an ensemble cast, has made a spectacular start at the box office. The film earned Rs 14 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday.

On Sunday, it collected Rs 28.50 crore, making the most of the weekend. With this, the film's total box office collection has reached Rs 65 crore.

Alpha fails to capitalise on weekend boost

Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Alpha failed to register significant growth over the weekend. The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday and repeated the same figure on Sunday.

With this, its total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 53.60 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle continues steady theatrical run

Welcome to the Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and a host of other actors, continues to record steady but modest collections at the box office. Nearly three weeks after its release, the film earned Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday.

With Sunday's earnings, the film's total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 129.55 crore.

Lenin records strong first weekend at the box office

Lenin has maintained its impressive record on Day 3 with a net earning of Rs 9.65 crore from 2,324 screenings in India. The total net earning of Lenin In India is now at Rs 25.45 crore, while its gross earnings in India is at Rs 29.27 crore.

Lenin has also performed steadily abroad, earning Rs 2 crore on Day 3. This has made its total gross earning overseas reach Rs 7.80 crore, which has raised its total worldwide gross earning to Rs 37.07 crore.

Also Read: How much did Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 earn over the weekend at the box office?