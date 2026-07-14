Dhamaal 4 dominates Monday box office; Alpha, Welcome to the Jungle and Cocktail 2 trail behind

New Delhi:

Comedy, action and romance films are currently entertaining audiences in cinemas. The spy action drama Alpha witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its 11th day, while the recently released Dhamaal 4 continued its impressive run at the box office. Welcome to the Jungle and Cocktail 2 are also trying to add to their collections.

Here's a look at how these films performed on Monday at the box office.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 8.35 crore on its fourth day (Monday), down from Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 73.35 crore. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy stars Ajay Devgn alongside an ensemble cast.

Alpha box office collection

Alpha earned Rs 75 lakh on Monday, its 11th day in cinemas, compared with Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday. Directed by Shiv Rawail and starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film has collected Rs 54.35 crore so far. By its 11th day, the film's daily collections had dropped into the lakh range.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection

Welcome to the Jungle is a multi-starrer comedy directed by Ahmed Khan. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 55 lakh on its 18th day, after collecting Rs 1.90 crore on its 17th day. Its total box office collection now stands at Rs 130.10 crore. The film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal and several other actors.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

The theatrical run of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is nearing its end. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film earned Rs 5 lakh on its 25th day. Its total collection now stands at Rs 94.89 crore. Despite its extended run in cinemas, the film has yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Evil Dead Rise box office collection

The film is receiving a warm reception from audiences at the Indian box office. It grossed Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day. The collections saw a further rise over the weekend; the film earned Rs 4.45 crore on Saturday (Day 2) and Rs 4.90 crore on Sunday (Day 3). According to data from Sacnilk, the horror film collected Rs 1.12 crore on its fourth day. The film's total net collection now stands at Rs 13.77 crore.

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