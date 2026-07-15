Dhamaal 4 dominates box office; Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle continue theatrical run

New Delhi:

As Dhamaal 4 continued its theatrical run, the comedy remained the strongest performer among the latest releases and kept drawing audiences to cinemas despite the weekday rush. At the same time, Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continued to hold their ground at the box office, adding to their overall collections as all three films stayed in the race for moviegoers' attention.

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the box office on Day 5?

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Dhamaal 4 continued its run at the box office on its first Tuesday with another steady day. The comedy collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to Rs 83.25 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 14 crore on Friday and witnessed a strong jump over the weekend, earning Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday. Collections dipped to Rs 8.75 crore on Monday before seeing a slight rise on Tuesday. The film recorded 20.0% occupancy across 11,077 shows on Day 5.

Alpha box office update

Alia Bhatt's Alpha collected Rs 0.85 crore on Day 12 across 2,344 shows. The film's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 65.77 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 55.20 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12, taking its international gross to Rs 26.70 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 92.47 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 0.75 crore on Day 19 across 1,951 shows. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 155.48 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 130.85 crore. It earned Rs 0.25 crore overseas on Day 19, pushing its overseas gross to Rs 33.10 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 188.58 crore. The Day 19 collection of Rs 0.75 crore marks a 36.4% growth compared to the previous day's net collection of Rs 0.55 crore.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Aditya Singh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also read: Alpha tops Monday box office despite sharp drop, Welcome to the Jungle crosses Rs 117 crore