DGA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia loses to RaMell Ross for First Time Directorial Feature | Full winners list

The winners of the Directors Guild of America Awards were announced on Saturday night during the 77th Annual DGA. American director and film producer Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Payal Kapadia was also nominated in the First-Time Theatrical Feature Film category for her critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light but could not bag the award.
Payal Kapadia loses to RaMell Ross
At the 77th edition of the Directors Guild of America Awards, RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys defeated All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia in the Michael Apted First Time Directorial Feature category. In addition to Nickel Boys and All We Imagine As Light, Sean Wang for Didi, Megan Park for My Old Ass, and Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for Armand were also nominated in this cateogry. Have a look at the full winner list here.
Full winner list:
- Best Theatrical Feature Film - SEAN BAKER for Anora
- Best First-Time Theatrical Feature Film - RAMELL ROSS for Nickel Boys
- Best Dramatic Series - FREDERICK EO TOYE for Shogun
- Best Comedy Series - LUCIA ANIELLO for Hacks
- Best Movies for Television and Limited Series - STEVEN ZAILLIAN for Ripley
- Best Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming) - LIZ PATRICK for Saturday Night Live
- Best Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Specials) - BETH McCARTHY-MILLER for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- Best Reality Program - NEIL DeGROOT for Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Best Children's Programs - AMBER SEALEY for Out of My Mind
- Best Commercials - ANDREAS NILSSON
- Best Documentary - BRENDAN BELLOMO and SLAVA LEONTYEV for Porcelain War
- Lifetime Achievement Award - ANG LEE
- Robert B. Aldrich Service Award - MARY RAE THEWLIS
- Frank Capra Achievement Award - THOMAS J WHELAN
Also Read: Made In India- A Titan Story: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah bring forth story of India's largest consumer brand