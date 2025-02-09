DGA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia loses to RaMell Ross for First Time Directorial Feature | Full winners list

Follow us on Image Source : X Payal Kapadia loses to RaMell Ross at DGA Awards 2025

The winners of the Directors Guild of America Awards were announced on Saturday night during the 77th Annual DGA. American director and film producer Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Payal Kapadia was also nominated in the First-Time Theatrical Feature Film category for her critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light but could not bag the award.

Payal Kapadia loses to RaMell Ross

At the 77th edition of the Directors Guild of America Awards, RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys defeated All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia in the Michael Apted First Time Directorial Feature category. In addition to Nickel Boys and All We Imagine As Light, Sean Wang for Didi, Megan Park for My Old Ass, and Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for Armand were also nominated in this cateogry. Have a look at the full winner list here.

Full winner list:

Best Theatrical Feature Film - SEAN BAKER for Anora

Best First-Time Theatrical Feature Film - RAMELL ROSS for Nickel Boys

Best Dramatic Series - FREDERICK EO TOYE for Shogun

Best Comedy Series - LUCIA ANIELLO for Hacks

Best Movies for Television and Limited Series - STEVEN ZAILLIAN for Ripley

Best Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming) - LIZ PATRICK for Saturday Night Live

Best Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Specials) - BETH McCARTHY-MILLER for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

Best Reality Program - NEIL DeGROOT for Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Best Children's Programs - AMBER SEALEY for Out of My Mind

Best Commercials - ANDREAS NILSSON

Best Documentary - BRENDAN BELLOMO and SLAVA LEONTYEV for Porcelain War

Lifetime Achievement Award - ANG LEE

Robert B. Aldrich Service Award - MARY RAE THEWLIS

Frank Capra Achievement Award - THOMAS J WHELAN

Also Read: Made In India- A Titan Story: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah bring forth story of India's largest consumer brand