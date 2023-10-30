Despite dismal at box office, CM Yogi to watch Tejas with Kangana Ranaut | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen with her latest release Tejas. Despite earning low numbers in its opening weekend, the film will have a special screening. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has expressed his interest in watching the Kangana Ranaut starrer. The special screening of Tejas will be held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow along with honorable members of the Cabinet. This comes when, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made sure to watch all her movies in the future. It's a testament, too, of how much favour the actress holds with key political figures of the country.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and urged the netizens to watch the film in the theatres. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Even before COVID theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. She also added, Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy them with family and friends, or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to sustain them. Thanks".

According to Sacnilk.com, Tejas collected only Rs 1.25 crore on its release's third day (Sunday). With this, the total earnings of Tejas have now reached Rs 3.80 crore. It seems difficult for Kangana Ranaut starrer to survive at the box office. Tejas is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in the supporting roles.

Also read: After getting trolled for her bodycon dress, Kajol drops bold photos on Instagram | See here

Also read: Rapper Badshah questioned by Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell in case of promoting FairPlay app

Latest Entertainment News